FAA presses FCC for 5G delays from smaller operators
Oct. 25, 2022
- The top U.S. aviation regulator is pressing for more delays in some 5G wireless transmissions to ensure air safety, Reuters reports.
- The Federal Aviation Administration has sent a letter that urges the Federal Communications Commission to take voluntary mitigations that AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) agreed to earlier this year and mandate them for 19 smaller telecoms and other holders of licenses to airwaves.
- In a letter dated Friday seen by the news service, acting FAA Administrator Bill Nolen points to data establishing "aviation safety would be compromised if the U.S. government does not codify certain additional operating limits in the 5G C-Band environment."
- The C band of spectrum - formerly satellite frequencies that were repacked for the expansion of 5G telecom - became an aviation hot button over the past couple of years over concerns that the frequency bands could interfere with operations near airports. International airlines suspended flights in January amid a series of delays in implementing the spectrum.
