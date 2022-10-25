Garmin Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 3:10 PM ETGarmin Ltd. (GRMN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (-20.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.2B (+0.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GRMN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
