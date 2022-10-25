Roper Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 3:12 PM ETRoper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Roper (NYSE:ROP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.45 (-11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (-10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ROP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.
Comments