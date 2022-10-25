Amphenol Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 3:12 PM ETAmphenol Corporation (APH)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (+15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.11B (+10.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Comments