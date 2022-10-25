Silicon Laboratories Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 3:14 PM ETSilicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (+220.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $270.16M (+46.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SLAB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments