Wolfspeed Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETWolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (+76.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $239.77M (+53.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WOLF has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.
