Ultra Clean Holdings Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETUltra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (-0.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $612.25M (+10.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UCTT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
