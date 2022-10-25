Flex Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETFlex Ltd. (FLEX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (+6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.22B (+16.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLEX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
