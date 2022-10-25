Pegasystems Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETPegasystems Inc. (PEGA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.29 (+58.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $282.77M (+10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PEGA has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.
Comments