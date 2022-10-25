Impinj Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETImpinj, Inc. (PI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+525.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $64.75M (+43.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
