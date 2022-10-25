Aspen Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETAspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Aspen (NASDAQ:AZPN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.25 (+62.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $236.76M (+74.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AZPN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
