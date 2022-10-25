Israeli fintech Pagaya stock jumps 15% after hitting new all-time low in prior session

Israeli fintech Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) stock jumped 15% in afternoon trading Tuesday, the day after hitting a new 52-week low.

Shares of Pagaya opened at $1.20, dipping to an early low of $1.19 before climbing to hit a high of $1.41 in late afternoon. The stock recently changed hands at $1.36 at around 3:00 p.m. ET.

Pagaya, which specializes in AI-based credit analysis, made its market debut on June 22 after merging with EJF Acquisition in a deal that pegged the enterprise value of the combined company at around $8.5B. The fintech's shares hit a 52-week high on Aug. 2 of $34.50.

Pagaya's shares had been trending lower since last Wednesday, when the company filed financial statements with the SEC for the six-month period ended June 30, along with a preliminary prospectus for the offering of up to $40M shares by shareholder B. Riley. The stock fell to a 52-week low of $1.15 on Monday.

The company is scheduled to release its Q3 earning report on Nov. 10.