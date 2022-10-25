Israeli fintech Pagaya stock jumps 15% after hitting new all-time low in prior session

Oct. 25, 2022 3:27 PM ETPagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company -- text on stock market and abstract background

zimmytws

Israeli fintech Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) stock jumped 15% in afternoon trading Tuesday, the day after hitting a new 52-week low.

Shares of Pagaya opened at $1.20, dipping to an early low of $1.19 before climbing to hit a high of $1.41 in late afternoon. The stock recently changed hands at $1.36 at around 3:00 p.m. ET.

Pagaya, which specializes in AI-based credit analysis, made its market debut on June 22 after merging with EJF Acquisition in a deal that pegged the enterprise value of the combined company at around $8.5B. The fintech's shares hit a 52-week high on Aug. 2 of $34.50.

Pagaya's shares had been trending lower since last Wednesday, when the company filed financial statements with the SEC for the six-month period ended June 30, along with a preliminary prospectus for the offering of up to $40M shares by shareholder B. Riley. The stock fell to a 52-week low of $1.15 on Monday.

The company is scheduled to release its Q3 earning report on Nov. 10.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.