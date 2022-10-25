NexPoint rises on Q3 beat, dividend hike, buybacks increase, guidance upgrade

Oct. 25, 2022 3:32 PM ETNXRTBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

REIT sign on economy background with graph and coins.

Maria Vonotna

NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) was trading ~11% higher as the company posted a Q3 earnings beat, raised dividend by 10.5%, increased the share repurchase authorization to $100M and raised FY22 core FFO guidance.

Q3 core FFO of $0.85 beats by $0.12, while revenue of $68.1M (+20.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.35M.

The residential REIT declared $0.42/share quarterly dividend, up from prior dividend of $0.38, and increased as well as extended the share repurchase authorization to Oct. 24, 2024.

Net loss stood at $0.6M, compared to the year-ago loss of $5.4M, primarily because of an increase in total revenues, partially offset by an increase in depreciation expense.

Same store net operating income increased 13.1% on a yearly basis to $36.1M.

Net operating income was $39.9M on 41 properties, compared to $33.6M on 40 properties a year ago.

For FY22, the company revised the core FFO guidance to $3.05 per share in the low-end and $3.11 per share on the high-end, with a midpoint of $3.08. This is a $0.07 per share increase of the prior midpoint. Consensus estimates are $2.93.

For same store net operating income, the guidance has been revised to 14.9% of the low-end and 16.1% on the high-end, with a mid-point at 15.5%. This is a 30 basis point reduction from the prior guidance of 15.8%, due to higher term costs.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.