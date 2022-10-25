NexPoint rises on Q3 beat, dividend hike, buybacks increase, guidance upgrade

NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) was trading ~11% higher as the company posted a Q3 earnings beat, raised dividend by 10.5%, increased the share repurchase authorization to $100M and raised FY22 core FFO guidance.

Q3 core FFO of $0.85 beats by $0.12, while revenue of $68.1M (+20.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.35M.

The residential REIT declared $0.42/share quarterly dividend, up from prior dividend of $0.38, and increased as well as extended the share repurchase authorization to Oct. 24, 2024.

Net loss stood at $0.6M, compared to the year-ago loss of $5.4M, primarily because of an increase in total revenues, partially offset by an increase in depreciation expense.

Same store net operating income increased 13.1% on a yearly basis to $36.1M.

Net operating income was $39.9M on 41 properties, compared to $33.6M on 40 properties a year ago.

For FY22, the company revised the core FFO guidance to $3.05 per share in the low-end and $3.11 per share on the high-end, with a midpoint of $3.08. This is a $0.07 per share increase of the prior midpoint. Consensus estimates are $2.93.

For same store net operating income, the guidance has been revised to 14.9% of the low-end and 16.1% on the high-end, with a mid-point at 15.5%. This is a 30 basis point reduction from the prior guidance of 15.8%, due to higher term costs.