PACCAR truck and parts margin drive Q3 results

Oct. 25, 2022 3:38 PM ETPACCAR Inc (PCAR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Wide shot of farmer walking through cut wheat field to tractor during summer harvest

Thomas Barwick

  • PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) reports Q3 topline of $6.69B, up 41.1% Y/Y beating consensus by $40M.
  • Truck, Parts and Other gross margins of 14.9%.
  • Global truck deliveries of 44,400 units.
  • Parts revenues of $1.47B; Parts pretax income of $373.6M; Financial Services pretax income of $146.2M.
  • Manufacturing cash and marketable securities of $4.76B.
  • Cash generated from operations of $680.7M
  • Net income of $769.4M.
  • GAAP EPS of $2.21 beats consensus by $0.24.
  • “Strong industry truck utilization and increased freight tonnage is good for truck demand,” said Mike Dozier, PACCAR senior vice president. Customers are replacing older vehicles with the new fuel-efficient Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks. U.S. and Canada Class 8 truck industry retail sales are estimated to be in a range of 265,000-285,000 vehicles in 2022. Class 8 truck industry retail sales for 2023 are estimated to increase to a range of 260,000-300,000 vehicles.
  • Stock has Quant rating of Strong Buy with 4.85 rating.
  • Previously (Oct. 25): PACCAR GAAP EPS of $2.21 beats by $0.24, revenue of $6.69B beats by $40M

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.