The Gap announces removal of Yeezy products from stores

Oct. 25, 2022

Gap store exterior, Oxford Street, London

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) announced existing Yeezy inventory will be pulled from shelves after a number of anti-Semitic statements and conspiracy theories espoused by Kanye West provoked widespread outrage as of late.

The retailer had previously announced the termination of its partnership with the artist. However, the September agreement specified The Gap (GPS) would still be able to sell existing Yeezy inventories. As of Tuesday, those inventories will no longer be available at Gap locations or via its online store.

“We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores and we have shut down YeezyGap.com,” the company said in a statement. “Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values.”

Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) also terminated its partnership with West on Tuesday.

