Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) will unveil on Thursday its plan to revamp the company's structure as the bank struggles to put scandals and missteps in the rear-view mirror. The new plan comes less than three months after Ulrich Körner succeeded Thomas Gottstein as CEO. Here's what we know and what has been reported so far.

In July, the bank said its review would focus on creating a capital-light advisory-led Investment Banking business and a more focused Markets business that would complement its Wealth Management and Swiss Bank franchises.

As part of the overhaul, Credit Suisse (CS) is evaluating options for its Securitized Products business, a profitable business but also a risky one. Media reports have said one bidding group is led by Allianz SE's (OTCPK:ALIZF) Pacific Investment Management Co. and Apollo Global Management (APO). Another group includes Centerbridge Partners and life insurance and reinsurance company Martello Re. Not yet known is whether they're bidding for the entire division or only parts of it.

In September, the Financial Times said Credit Suisse (CS) is considering splitting its investment bank into three units, including a "bad bank" that would hold risky and non-core assets that it would eventually dispose of. A second part would be an advisory business that would eventually be spun off. A third would contain the rest of the investment banking business, chiefly its Markets unit. Some executives have suggested that the company bring back the First Boston name for its U.S. investment banking operations.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Credit Suisse (CS) is looking for an outside investor to bring in some new capital for an advisory business spinoff and its investment banking business.

Other asset sales being considered include its 8% stake in Spanish fintech Allfunds, which is valued at ~EUR 400M. The company has also started a sale process for its Hotel Savoy in Zurich, it said earlier this month.

If cost cuts and asset sales won't be enough to pay for the restructuring, Credit Suisse (CS) is said to be considering issuing convertible bonds or preferred shares, options that would limit the sale of its shares at its current depressed prices. In the past year, its shares have lost 55% of their value and recently traded at $4.86 per share. The bank's leadership is reportedly "desperate" to avoid issuing common stock to raise capital, the FT said.

The restructuring plan will be announced along with its Q3 earnings. The bank is expected to report Q3 loss before taxes of CHF 485M ($487M) (vs. CHF 422M in Q2) and net revenue of CHF3.92B (vs. CHF3.65 reported in Q2), according to Visible Alpha consensus estimates. Provision for credit losses is expected to be CHF 90.1M in the quarter, up from CHF 64M in Q2.

