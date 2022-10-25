Waste Management (NYSE:WM) +1.2% in Tuesday's trading a day before the company issues its Q3 earnings results, as Jefferies assumes coverage with a Buy rating and $191 price target, expecting waste companies will see higher than historical average pricing going forward, even as inflation moderates.

The new "normal" for industry pricing should exceed the pre-COVID peak of 3% given the more rational and consolidated nature of the industry, Jefferies said.

Amid the favorable industry backdrop, Jefferies noted Waste Management (WM) boasts the best assets in the waste sector in terms of its positioning, scale and capacity, which should give it meaningful pricing power.

Waste Management (WM) also should see pricing accelerate in 2023 from record 2022 levels, given its exposure to inflation-based contracts (~40% of contracts) which reprice based on long-term inflation readings.

Waste Management (WM) has "significant pricing power, a unique collection of assets, and just raised guidance," Seeking Profits writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.