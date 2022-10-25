Bunge Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 3:46 PM ETBunge Limited (BG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Bunge (NYSE:BG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.55 (-31.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.73B (+11.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
