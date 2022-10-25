Wingstop Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 3:46 PM ETWingstop Inc. (WING)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (+24.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $89.77M (+36.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WING has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 8 downward.
