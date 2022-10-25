Agnico Eagle Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETAgnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), AEM:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-52.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.43B (+114.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AEM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Comments