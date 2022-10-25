Antero Midstream Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETAntero Midstream Corporation (AM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $241.91M (+7.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AM has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
