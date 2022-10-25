Antero Resources Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETAntero Resources Corporation (AR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.88 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.98B (+270.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
