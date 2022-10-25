TechnipFMC Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETTechnipFMC plc (FTI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (+250.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.74B (+10.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FTI has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.
