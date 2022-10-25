Tronox Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETTronox Holdings plc (TROX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Tronox (NYSE:TROX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (+4.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $894.71M (+2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TROX has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
