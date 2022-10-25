Newly public Atlis Motor Vehicles stock rallies 22%

Oct. 25, 2022 3:51 PM ETAtlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. (AMV)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Newly public Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) stock rallied 22% Tuesday afternoon.

Shares of the EV truck and battery maker opened at $13.19, later hitting a high of $19.37 in late morning. The stock recently changed hands at $15.84 at around 3:30 p.m. ET. The company did not appear to release any news or make any SEC filings on Tuesday.

Atlis shares have been highly volatile since the company listed its shares for $27.50 per share via a Regulation A filing on Sept. 27. The stock rallied nearly 200% following its debut, reaching an all-time high of $243.99 the following day.

The stock hit an all-time low of $12.05 on Oct. 5, but soared over 100% the following day and jumped again on Oct. 11 amid news that Australian EV maker AUSEV had put in an expanded order for Atlis charging stations.

