BitMEX CEO Alexander Hoeptner leaves beleaguered crypto exchange
Oct. 25, 2022 3:51 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Alexander Hoeptner, the CEO of troubled cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX, has departed from the company effective immediately, The Block reported Tuesday.
- CFO Stephan Lutz has succeeded Hoeptner, who joined BitMEX in late 2020, as interim CEO and continue to serve as CFO, a company spokesperson told The Block.
- BitMEX did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Seeking Alpha.
- The departure comes after the exchange downsized its workforce, having slashed 25% of its headcount in April "in order to streamline for the next phase of our business," a spokesperson told CoinDesk at the time. Last year, it agreed to pay $100M to resolve charges regarding certain illicit activities, such as unlawfully accepting orders and funds from U.S. customers.
- In May, BitMEX rolls out spot crypto exchange, lists seven trading pairs.
