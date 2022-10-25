BitMEX CEO Alexander Hoeptner leaves beleaguered crypto exchange

Oct. 25, 2022 3:51 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Young woman doing cryptocurrency business trading on her computer at home at nigh

recep-bg

  • Alexander Hoeptner, the CEO of troubled cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX, has departed from the company effective immediately, The Block reported Tuesday.
  • CFO Stephan Lutz has succeeded Hoeptner, who joined BitMEX in late 2020, as interim CEO and continue to serve as CFO, a company spokesperson told The Block.
  • BitMEX did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Seeking Alpha.
  • The departure comes after the exchange downsized its workforce, having slashed 25% of its headcount in April "in order to streamline for the next phase of our business," a spokesperson told CoinDesk at the time. Last year, it agreed to pay $100M to resolve charges regarding certain illicit activities, such as unlawfully accepting orders and funds from U.S. customers.
  • In May, BitMEX rolls out spot crypto exchange, lists seven trading pairs.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.