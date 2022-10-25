Coursera Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETCoursera, Inc. (COUR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Coursera (NYSE:COUR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (-83.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $128.32M (+16.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, COUR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.
Comments