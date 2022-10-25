Avnet FQ1 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETAvnet, Inc. (AVT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.91 (+56.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.36B (+14.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.
Comments