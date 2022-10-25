QuantumScape Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 3:59 PM ETQuantumScape Corporation (QS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0M
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
- Truist Securities turned its attention to electric vehicle battery maker QuantumScape (QS) on Thursday with new ratings coverage. The firm said QuantumScape is on the path to advance the rapidly growing EV battery industry with its proprietary solid-state technology.
- The White House administration under President Joe Biden is set to announce $2.8B in grants to boost domestic production of EV batteries and strengthen critical mineral supply chains, report stated on Oct. 19.
- QuantumScape (QS) shares gained 12.3% on Tuesday to trade at $9.08.
- Seeking Alpha Quant Rating gives a Hold to QuantumScape (QS) same as Wall Street analysts and SA authors.
- "Betting against EVs will likely become a losing proposition once EV adoption goes hyper on the back of solid-state batteries," wrote Seeking Alpha author Leo Imasuen.
