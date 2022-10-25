Johnson & Johnson wins FDA approval for multiple myeloma therapy
- The Janssen Pharmaceutical unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announced Tuesday that the FDA granted accelerated approval for Tecvayli as a treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma after four or more prior lines of therapy.
- The subcutaneously delivered treatment, also known as teclistamab-cqyv, is Janssen’s fourth approved treatment for multiple myeloma.
- The decision was based on data from the pivotal Phase 2 MajesTEC-1 clinical trial for TECVAYLI, which indicated a ~62% overall response rate (ORR) in MM patients who received three or more prior lines of therapy.
- Additionally, ~28% of patients achieved complete response (CR) or better In the open-label multi-center trial.
- As part of the accelerated approval, JNJ is required to show the clinical benefit of Tecvayli in the confirmatory trial(s).
- The treatment comes with a boxed warning to indicate the risks of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) and certain neurologic toxicities.
Early this year, the FDA approved Carvykti, co-developed by Legend Biotech (LEGN) and JNJ as a treatment for adults with R/R multi myeloma after four or more prior lines of therapy.
