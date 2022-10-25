Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) -1.8% in Tuesday's trading, adding to Monday's 11.7% plunge, as support for President Jair Bolsonaro appears to be stalling in voter polls ahead of next Sunday's runoff election.

Petrobras (PBR) shares closed Friday at their best level since 2009, pushing its market cap past $100B, but the incumbent president's momentum stopped after a political ally resisted arrest and threw grenades at police in an incident last Sunday, which has spooked investors.

Leftist front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva would take 54% of valid votes, compared with 46% for Bolsonaro, according to an Ipec poll published Monday.

"We believe volatility will persist and see little reason to increase exposure" to Petrobras (PBR), Banco BTG Pactual analysts said.

While Bolsonaro annoyed Petrobras (PBR) investors by pressuring it to contain fuel prices and firing three of its CEOs for failing to do so, the company has enjoyed rising production, record profits and massive dividends on his watch.

Separately, Petrobras (PBR) said Q3 crude oil production fell 6.8% Y/Y to 2.115M bbl/day.

The political risk is too high to hold Petrobras (PBR) shares, Ricardo Fernandez writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.