Falling yields let S&P, Nasdaq, Dow extend winning streak to third straight session

Stocks pushed further higher on Tuesday, adding to a recent rebound, as falling Treasury yields and optimism about the corporate earnings season allowed the S&P 500 to record its third consecutive day of gains. This marked the first three-day winning streak since the first half of September.

The Nasdaq led the major U.S. equity averages higher, as falling yields encouraged a risk-on trade in equities, which gave a disproportionate boost to tech.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) ended +2.3%, the S&P 500 (SP500) closed +1.6% and the Dow (DJI) finished +1.1%.

Looking at the closing numbers, Nasdaq concluded trading at 11,199.12, an advance of 246.50 points on the day. The S&P 500 climbed 61.77 points to end at 3,859.11, while the Dow Jones rose 337.12 points to close at 31,836.74.

Ten of the 11 S&P sectors posted gains. Real Estate climbed nearly 4%. There were also significant rallies from Communication Services, Consumer Discretionary, Materials and Utilities.

"Market action today was exceptionally positive for risk assets. Off the back of a material drop in the 10-year yield, equities rallied indiscriminately –- you could have thrown a dart at most any stock this morning and you would have made money by this afternoon," Cestrian Capital Research's Alex King told Seeking Alpha.

King added: "This is symptomatic of a technical reversal on no news –- SPY (SPY) for instance has made like a scalded cat up and away from the put-heavy October options-expiry lows. Big Tech earnings (commencing with MSFT after the bell today) will impact the market short term one way or another, but we anticipate continued bullishness into year end."

Stocks rebounded last week after hitting their yearly lows in the week before. That buy-the-dip mentality has continued over the last several days as investors hope that the Federal Reserve will start slowing its interest rate increases after its next meeting, slated for Nov. 2.

This outlook manifested in the bond market in the form of a drop in yields. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) fell 14 basis points to 4.09%, while the 2-year yield (US2Y) slipped 3 basis points to 4.47%. The dollar index (DXY) dropped about 1%.

Meanwhile, Wall Street is digesting an influx of corporate earnings. Results from names like Coca-Cola and GM supported Tuesday's rally, with Microsoft and Alphabet due out after the close.

"The number one thing driving stocks higher today is the reduction in yields ... that's happened to stabilize stocks," Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist Wealth, told Seeking Alpha.

Lerner added: "On top of that ... what's happening is if you're a fund manager who is underweight equities in a year that's down double digits, you have this anxiety about missing out on a rally in a positive period. So some of [the current rally] is a reflection of some anxiety pushing investors back in."

Looking at economic news, the S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index came in lower than expected -- the latest data point showing a slump in the housing market.

"The housing market is especially vulnerable to Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s incessant chant of 'hike, hike, hike,'" UBS' Paul Donovan wrote. "House prices do not directly impact CPI (because the owners’ equivalent rent housing measure is nothing to do with the real world). There are some knock-on effects to sectors like furniture and appliances."

Elsewhere, the Conference Board released its consumer confidence index for October, with the measure dropping more than economists had projected. Specifically, the index dropped to 102.5, compared to a consensus of 106.

In the current market, investors have generally received weak readings for the economy (like the housing price and consumer confidence data) with optimism. This reaction is prompted by hope that signs of a slowing economy will give the Fed a green light to moderate its ultra-hawkish stance on interest rates.

Among active stocks, the risk-on trade gave a boost to meme stocks and heavily shorted internet retail stocks. This led to gains in names like Bed Bath & Beyond, GameStop, Stitch Fix and Carvana.