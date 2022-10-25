Mattel Q3 results mixed, co cuts FY 2022 adj. EPS and EBITDA guidance
Oct. 25, 2022 4:06 PM ETMattel, Inc. (MAT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $1.76B (flat Y/Y) misses by $20M.
- Company keeps FY 2022 net sales guidance unchanged: sees FY 2022 net sales to grow 8-10% in constant currency. The consensus revenue estimate is 7.54% Y/Y growth to $5.87B.
- Company updates FY 2022 adj. EPS guidance: sees FY 2022 adj. EPS of $1.32-$1.42 vs. previous outlook of $1.42-$1.48. The consensus EPS estimate is $1.49.
- Company updates FY 2022 adj. EBITDA guidance: sees FY 2022 adj. EBITDA of $1.05B-$1.10B vs. previous outlook of $1.1B-$1.125B.
- "With respect to Mattel’s previously stated 2023 goals, given the increased volatility in the market as well as the revised 2022 outlook, the company is re-evaluating its expectations and will provide annual guidance for 2023 on its 2022 fourth quarter and full year earnings call."
- "We look forward to the all-important holiday season, and believe we are on track to achieve another growth year for the company." - MAT CEO Ynon Kreiz.
- Press release
- Shares -1.5% after hours.
