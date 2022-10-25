Enphase Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $1.25 beats by $0.16, revenue of $634.71M beats by $18.85M
- Enphase Energy press release (NASDAQ:ENPH): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.25 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $634.71M (+80.6% Y/Y) beats by $18.85M.
- Non-GAAP gross margin of 42.9%
- GAAP operating income of $135.4 million; non-GAAP operating income of $194.0 million.
- Free cash flow of $179.1 million; ending cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $1.42B.
- Q4 Outlook: Revenue to be within a range of $680 million to $720 million, which includes shipments of 120 to 135 megawatt hours of Enphase IQ Batteries
- GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 39.0% to 42.0%; non-GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 40.0% to 43.0%, excluding stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition related amortization
- GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $152.0 million to $156.0 million
- Non-GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $87.0 million to $91.0 million
- Shares +3.87%.
