Enphase Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $1.25 beats by $0.16, revenue of $634.71M beats by $18.85M

Oct. 25, 2022 4:08 PM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Enphase Energy press release (NASDAQ:ENPH): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.25 beats by $0.16.
  • Revenue of $634.71M (+80.6% Y/Y) beats by $18.85M.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 42.9%
  • GAAP operating income of $135.4 million; non-GAAP operating income of $194.0 million.
  • Free cash flow of $179.1 million; ending cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $1.42B.
  • Q4 Outlook: Revenue to be within a range of $680 million to $720 million, which includes shipments of 120 to 135 megawatt hours of Enphase IQ Batteries
  • GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 39.0% to 42.0%; non-GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 40.0% to 43.0%, excluding stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition related amortization
  • GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $152.0 million to $156.0 million
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $87.0 million to $91.0 million
  • Shares +3.87%.

