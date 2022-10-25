Visa Non-GAAP EPS of $1.93 beats by $0.07, revenue of $7.8B beats by $250M, raises dividend , announces $12B buyback
Oct. 25, 2022 4:08 PM ETVisa Inc. (V)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Visa press release (NYSE:V): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.93 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $7.8B (+18.9% Y/Y) beats by $250M.
- Shares +0.8%.
- The board of directors increased Visa's quarterly cash dividend 20% to $0.45 per share and authorized a new $12.0B share repurchase program
- Payments volume for the three months ended June 30, 2022, on which fiscal fourth quarter service revenues are recognized, increased 12% over the prior year on a constant-dollar basis. Payments volume for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased 10% over the prior year on a constantdollar basis. Cross-border volume excluding transactions within Europe, which drives our international transaction revenues, increased 49% on a constant-dollar basis for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Total cross-border volume on a constant-dollar basis increased 36% in the quarter. Total processed transactions, which represent transactions processed by Visa, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, were 50.9 billion, a 12% increase over the prior year.
Comments (14)