Eastgroup Properties FFO of $1.77 beats by $0.02, revenue of $125.66M beats by $1.73M
Oct. 25, 2022 4:10 PM ETEastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Eastgroup Properties press release (NYSE:EGP): Q3 FFO of $1.77 beats by $0.02, GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $125.66M (+20.1% Y/Y) beats by $1.73M.
- Funds from Operations of $1.77 Per Share for Third Quarter 2022 Compared to $1.55 Per Share for Third Quarter 2021, an Increase of 14.2%
- Declared 171st Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend: Increased the Dividend by $0.15 Per Share (13.6%) to $1.25 Per Share
- Closed $125 Million of Senior Unsecured Term Loans During the Quarter with a Weighted Average Effective Fixed Interest Rate of 4.04%
