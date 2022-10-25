Eastgroup Properties FFO of $1.77 beats by $0.02, revenue of $125.66M beats by $1.73M

Oct. 25, 2022 4:10 PM ETEastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Eastgroup Properties press release (NYSE:EGP): Q3 FFO of $1.77 beats by $0.02, GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $125.66M (+20.1% Y/Y) beats by $1.73M.
  • Funds from Operations of $1.77 Per Share for Third Quarter 2022 Compared to $1.55 Per Share for Third Quarter 2021, an Increase of 14.2%
  • Declared 171st Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend: Increased the Dividend by $0.15 Per Share (13.6%) to $1.25 Per Share
  • Closed $125 Million of Senior Unsecured Term Loans During the Quarter with a Weighted Average Effective Fixed Interest Rate of 4.04%

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.