Canadian National Railway GAAP EPS of C$2.13 beats by C$0.12, revenue of C$4.51B beats by C$190M
Oct. 25, 2022 4:11 PM ETCanadian National Railway Company (CNI), CNR:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Canadian National Railway press release (NYSE:CNI): Q3 GAAP EPS of C$2.13 beats by C$0.12.
- Revenue of C$4.51B (+25.6% Y/Y) beats by C$190M.
- Record operating income of C$1,932 million, an increase of 44%, or an increase of 31% on an adjusted basis.
- Operating ratio, defined as operating expenses as a percentage of revenues, of 57.2%, an improvement of 5.5-points, or an improvement of 1.8-points on an adjusted basis.
- Free cash flow for the first nine months of 2022 was C$2,924 million compared to C$2,034 million for the same period in 2021
- Raised Guidance: CN is now expecting to deliver approximately 25% of adjusted diluted EPS growth (compared to its April 26, 2022 target of 15-20%) and free cash flow of approximately C$4.2 billion in 2022 (compared to its April 26, 2022 target range of C$3.7 billion - C$4.0 billion)
- CN continues to target an operating ratio below 60% and a ROIC of approximately 15% in 2022.
