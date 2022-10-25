F5 Networks Non-GAAP EPS of $2.62 beats by $0.10, revenue of $700.03M beats by $8.13M

Oct. 25, 2022 4:12 PM ETF5, Inc. (FFIV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • F5 Networks press release (NASDAQ:FFIV): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.62 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $700.03M (+2.6% Y/Y) beats by $8.13M.
  • Outlook: For the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, F5 expects to deliver revenue in the range of $690 million to $710 million, with non-GAAP earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.37 per diluted share.
  • In the balance, we expect to deliver fiscal year 2023 revenue growth of 9% to 11%.
  • “We also expect the combination of revenue growth and operating leverage will enable us to deliver non-GAAP earnings growth in the low-to-mid teens in fiscal year 2023.” said François Locoh-Donou, F5’s President and CEO.
  • Shares -2.26%.

