Manhattan Associates Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.09, revenue of $198.1M beats by $12.34M

Oct. 25, 2022 4:12 PM ETManhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Manhattan Associates press release (NASDAQ:MANH): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $198.1M (+17.1% Y/Y) beats by $12.34M.
  • Consolidated total revenue was $198.1 million for Q3 2022, compared to $169.2 million for Q3 2021.
  • Cloud subscription revenue was $45.3 million for Q3 2022, compared to $32.2 million for Q3 2021.
  • License revenue was $6.4 million for Q3 2022, compared to $8.5 million for Q3 2021.
  • Services revenue was $103.4 million for Q3 2022, compared to $88.2 million for Q3 2021.
  • 2022 GUIDANCE:
  • Total revenue - current guidance- $750M to $753M. Prior guidance- $733M to $741M vs. $737.60M consensus.
  • Adjusted EPS- current guidance $2.43to $2.45 from prior guidance of $2.35 to $2.39 vs. $2.38 consensus.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.