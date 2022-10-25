Manhattan Associates Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.09, revenue of $198.1M beats by $12.34M
Oct. 25, 2022 4:12 PM ETManhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Manhattan Associates press release (NASDAQ:MANH): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $198.1M (+17.1% Y/Y) beats by $12.34M.
- Consolidated total revenue was $198.1 million for Q3 2022, compared to $169.2 million for Q3 2021.
- Cloud subscription revenue was $45.3 million for Q3 2022, compared to $32.2 million for Q3 2021.
- License revenue was $6.4 million for Q3 2022, compared to $8.5 million for Q3 2021.
- Services revenue was $103.4 million for Q3 2022, compared to $88.2 million for Q3 2021.
- 2022 GUIDANCE:
- Total revenue - current guidance- $750M to $753M. Prior guidance- $733M to $741M vs. $737.60M consensus.
- Adjusted EPS- current guidance $2.43to $2.45 from prior guidance of $2.35 to $2.39 vs. $2.38 consensus.
Comments