Spotify GAAP EPS of -€0.99 misses by €0.15, revenue of €3.04B beats by €20M
Oct. 25, 2022 4:12 AM ET
- Spotify press release (NYSE:SPOT): Q3 GAAP EPS of -€0.99 misses by €0.15.
- Revenue of €3.04B (+21.6% Y/Y) beats by €20M.
- Premium Revenue grew 22% Y/Y to €2.7 B.
- Ad-Supported Revenue grew 19% Y/Y to €385M led by Podcasting.
- Shares -7%.
- MAUs grew 20% Y/Y to 456M, 6M above guidance.
- Net additions of 23M, representing largest ever Q3 growth.
- Premium Subscribers grew 13% Y/Y to 195M.
- Q4 Outlook: Total revenue to be €3.2B; Total MAUs of 479M; Total Premium Subscribers of 202M; Gross Margin of 24.5%.
