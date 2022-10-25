Spotify GAAP EPS of -€0.99 misses by €0.15, revenue of €3.04B beats by €20M

  • Spotify press release (NYSE:SPOT): Q3 GAAP EPS of -€0.99 misses by €0.15.
  • Revenue of €3.04B (+21.6% Y/Y) beats by €20M.
  • Premium Revenue grew 22% Y/Y to €2.7 B.
  • Ad-Supported Revenue grew 19% Y/Y to €385M led by Podcasting.
  • Shares -7%.
  • MAUs grew 20% Y/Y to 456M, 6M above guidance.
  • Net additions of 23M, representing largest ever Q3 growth.
  • Premium Subscribers grew 13% Y/Y to 195M.
  • Q4 Outlook: Total revenue to be €3.2B; Total MAUs of 479M; Total Premium Subscribers of 202M; Gross Margin of 24.5%.

