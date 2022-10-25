Chipotle Mexican Grill Non-GAAP EPS of $9.51 beats by $0.32, revenue of $2.2B misses by $30M

  • Chipotle Mexican Grill press release (NYSE:CMG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $9.51 beats by $0.32.
  • Revenue of $2.2B (+12.8% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
  • Shares +0.5%.
  • Comparable restaurant sales increased 7.6%
  • In-restaurant sales increased 22.1%, while digital sales1 represented 37.2% of food and beverage revenue
  • Restaurant level operating margin was 25.3% , an increase of 180 basis points

  • For 2022, management is anticipating the following:

    • Fourth quarter comparable restaurant sales growth in the mid to high-single digits
    • Between 235 to 250 new restaurant openings (including 10 to 15 relocations to add a Chipotlane), which assumes construction, permit and material supply delays don't worsen
    • An estimated underlying effective full year tax rate between 25% and 27% before discrete items

    For 2023, management is anticipating the following:

    • 255 to 285 new restaurant openings

