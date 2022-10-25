Microsoft GAAP EPS of $2.35 beats by $0.06, revenue of $50.1B beats by $410M
Oct. 25, 2022 4:14 PM ET
- Microsoft press release (NASDAQ:MSFT): Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.35 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $50.1B (+10.6% Y/Y) beats by $410M.
- Shares -1.14%.
- “This quarter Microsoft Cloud revenue was $25.7 billion, up 24% (up 31% in constant currency) year-over-year. We continue to see healthy demand across our commercial businesses including another quarter of solid bookings as we deliver compelling value for customers,” said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.
- Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $16.5 billion and increased 9%.
- Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $20.3 billion and increased 20% .
- Revenue in More Personal Computing was $13.3 billion and decreased slightly.
