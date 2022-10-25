NexTier Oilfield Solutions Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.05, revenue of $896M misses by $29.59M
Oct. 25, 2022 4:14 PM ETNexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- NexTier Oilfield Solutions press release (NYSE:NEX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $896M (+127.9% Y/Y) misses by $29.59M.
- Shares -1%.
- The company has also received Board's approval to initiate buyback program to repurchase up to $250M through December 31, 2023.
- Q4 2022 Guidance: Revenue forecasted to be down 2-4%, sequentially, a function of these seasonal factors.
- Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2022 are expected to be approximately $75 to $85 million.
- "With the budgeted fourth quarter capital spend and expected strong profitability in the fourth quarter, we still expect to surpass our free cash flow target of at least $225 million in 2022," report.
