Boyd Gaming Non-GAAP EPS of $1.48 beats by $0.15, revenue of $877.26M beats by $18.23M
Oct. 25, 2022 4:15 PM ETBoyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Boyd Gaming press release (NYSE:BYD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.48 beats by $0.15.
- Revenue of $877.26M (+4.1% Y/Y) beats by $18.23M.
- Total Adjusted EBITDAR was $337.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $340.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.
- The Company continues to make progress toward completing its previously announced acquisition of Pala Interactive for cash consideration of $170 million, and anticipates it will close the acquisition in the next several weeks.
- As of September 30, 2022, Boyd Gaming had cash on hand of $252.3 million, and total debt of $2.91 billion.
- Shares +1.5%.
