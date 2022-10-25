The Company is raising its revenue guidance to a range of $2.175 billion to $2.180 billion for the full year of 2022, an increase of $5 million at the midpoint of the range compared to the prior outlook vs. $2.18B consensus.

The Company expects revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 in the range of $565 million to $570 million vs. $570.6M consensus

The Company is raising its adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $665 million to $670 million for the full year of 2022, an increase of $48 million at the midpoint of the range compared to the prior outlook.