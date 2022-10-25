CoStar Group Non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.06, revenue of $557M beats by $1.3M, raises FY22 outlook
- CoStar Group press release (NASDAQ:CSGP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $557M (+11.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.3M.
The Company is raising its revenue guidance to a range of $2.175 billion to $2.180 billion for the full year of 2022, an increase of $5 million at the midpoint of the range compared to the prior outlook vs. $2.18B consensus.
The Company expects revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 in the range of $565 million to $570 million vs. $570.6M consensus
The Company is raising its adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $665 million to $670 million for the full year of 2022, an increase of $48 million at the midpoint of the range compared to the prior outlook.
For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company expects adjusted EBITDA in a range of $176 million to $181 million.
The Company expects full year 2022 non-GAAP net income per diluted share in a range of $1.25 to $1.26 based on 397 million shares, an increase of $0.15 per diluted share compared to the prior outlook. vs. $1.11 consensus.
For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company expects non-GAAP net income per diluted share in a range of $0.35 to $0.36 based on 405 million shares vs. $0.27 consensus
