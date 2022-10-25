Brown & Brown down as Hurricane Ian hits Q3 results, impact estimated to last

Insurance broker Brown & Brown (BRO) was trading ~13% down after Q3 consensus was missed as Hurricane Ian impacted the results negatively, and the effects are estimated to last.

Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 misses by $0.10, while revenue of $927.6M (+20.4% Y/Y) misses by $15.99M.

Commissions and fees stood at $925.2M, compared to $769.7M in the third quarter of 2021.

Investment income was $1.2M, compared to $0.4M a year ago.

Organic revenue was $799.1M, up from the year-ago $748.7M.

EBITDAC margin stood at 31%, compared to 35.6% a year ago, primarily driven by estimated losses from the hurricane.

Total expenses increased to $709.6M from $573.8M.

The results reflect negative impact to profit-sharing contingent commissions of ~$15M and losses of ~$11.5M associated with capitalized captive insurance facilities.

The two factors were impacted from the estimated insured property losses associated with the hurricane.

"Based on what we're seeing with current claims, there's a lot of damage from wind, but the great majority appears to be flood related. As a result, we're going to see material claims in our right flood business. We're estimating somewhere in the range of 11K 12K claims and anticipate this will drive about $11M to $14m of revenue," CEO Powell Brown said during the earnings call.

Also, the hurricane impact is expected to put additional upward pressure on property rates in Q4, the CEO said.

Regarding the hurricane, there's still a number of unknowns that will play out over the coming months, Brown said.

The insurance broker has raised its quarterly dividend by 12.2%.