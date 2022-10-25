Hanmi Financial GAAP EPS of $0.89 beats by $0.11, revenue of $72M beats by $2.7M

Oct. 25, 2022 4:18 PM ETHanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Hanmi Financial press release (NASDAQ:HAFC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.89 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $72M (+15.4% Y/Y) beats by $2.7M.
  • Deposits grew to $6.20 billion at September 30, 2022, up 3.7% sequentially from the end of the second quarter and 7.2% from year-end;
  • Credit loss expense was $0.6 million for the third quarter and the allowance for credit losses was $71.6 million at September 30, 2022; the ratio of the allowance to loans was 1.23%.
  • Nonaccrual loans were $11.6 million and nonperforming assets were 0.17% of total assets at September 30, 2022 – both essentially unchanged from the end of the second quarter.

