Hawaiian Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.15 beats by $0.03, revenue of $741.15M misses by $4.86M
Oct. 25, 2022 4:18 PM ETHawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Hawaiian Holdings press release (NASDAQ:HA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.15 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $741.15M (+45.7% Y/Y) misses by $4.86M.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Outlook
The Company expects its capacity for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 to be down approximately 4% to down 7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, mostly driven by the delay of the full restoration of its Japan network.
The Company expects its total revenue for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 to be up 1.5% to up 5.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
The Company expects its CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 to be up approximately 13% to 16% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
