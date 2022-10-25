Juniper Networks Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 beats by $0.08, revenue of $1.41B beats by $60M

Oct. 25, 2022 4:19 PM ETJuniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Juniper Networks press release (NYSE:JNPR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $1.41B (+18.5% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin was 17.2%, an increase from 16.6% in the third quarter of 2021, and an increase from 13.9% in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Shares +5%.
  • Q4 2022 Guidance: Revenue will be approximately $1,475 million, plus or minus $50 million vs. consensus of $1.42 billion.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin will be approximately 57.0%, plus or minus 1.0%.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin will be approximately 18.0% at the mid-point of revenue guidance.
  • Non-GAAP net income per share will be approximately $0.64, plus or minus $0.05 vs. consensus of $0.62.

