Portland General Electric announces $375M stock offering

  • Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) on Tuesday announced an underwritten $375M public offering of shares, all of which will be offered in connection with forward sale deals with the joint lead book-running managers.
  • Underwriters will be granted a 30-day option to buy up to $56.3M of additional shares.
  • Portland General Electric (POR) will not initially receive any proceeds from shares sold by the forward purchasers.
  • The firm intends to allocate an amount equivalent to the net proceeds from the offering to finance one or more eligible green investments.
  • A portion of the proceeds it will receive once the forward sale deals are settled will be used to repay outstanding indebtedness.
  • Portland General Electric (POR) also reported Q3 earnings that topped estimates.

