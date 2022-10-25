Portland General Electric announces $375M stock offering
Oct. 25, 2022 4:20 PM ETPortland General Electric Company (POR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) on Tuesday announced an underwritten $375M public offering of shares, all of which will be offered in connection with forward sale deals with the joint lead book-running managers.
- Underwriters will be granted a 30-day option to buy up to $56.3M of additional shares.
- Portland General Electric (POR) will not initially receive any proceeds from shares sold by the forward purchasers.
- The firm intends to allocate an amount equivalent to the net proceeds from the offering to finance one or more eligible green investments.
- A portion of the proceeds it will receive once the forward sale deals are settled will be used to repay outstanding indebtedness.
- Portland General Electric (POR) also reported Q3 earnings that topped estimates.
Comments (1)